Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $8.75 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,919 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV remained flat at $$40.69 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,614,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,234. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $40.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.