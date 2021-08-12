Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,394 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,195 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,106,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 97,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,556 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.34. The company had a trading volume of 940,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,046. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $52.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.66.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

