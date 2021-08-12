Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases 1,208 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned approximately 0.64% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the first quarter worth about $459,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,326,000.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.19. The stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,114. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.83. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52 week low of $97.39 and a 52 week high of $150.06.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.