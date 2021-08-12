Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 220,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 53,422 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 70,838 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,511,000 after buying an additional 456,087 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the period. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.60. 16,930,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,745,401. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

