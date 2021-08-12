Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 2,642 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,960 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,228,000 after buying an additional 1,258,685 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $109,986,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,389,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,622,000 after buying an additional 87,681 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,892,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,846,000 after buying an additional 82,092 shares during the period.

SPEM stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.22. 807,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,752. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60.

