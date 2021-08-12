Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 167,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,392,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.55. 2,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,063. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $28.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.83.

