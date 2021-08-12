loanDepot (LDI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) in the last few weeks:

8/4/2021 – loanDepot had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – loanDepot had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – loanDepot had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – loanDepot had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – loanDepot had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – loanDepot was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

7/12/2021 – loanDepot had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – loanDepot had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – loanDepot was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

6/16/2021 – loanDepot was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of LDI stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.68 million. On average, analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

In other loanDepot news, Director Michael Linton bought 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $9,032,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,963,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

