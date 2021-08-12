Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.18

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$87.18 and last traded at C$86.67, with a volume of 281388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$86.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

