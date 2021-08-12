Lobstex 24 Hour Volume Reaches $851,948.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $851,948.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0582 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,351,337 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.