LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,929.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $2,929.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.92 or 0.00330735 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001106 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $430.00 or 0.00974619 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000050 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,381,431 coins and its circulating supply is 51,168,655 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

