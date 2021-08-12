LOCGame Achieves Market Cap of $8.95 Million (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. LOCGame has a total market capitalization of $8.95 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LOCGame has traded up 316.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LOCGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00140926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.48 or 0.00153709 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,020.52 or 0.99601926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.92 or 0.00869283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,191,978 coins and its circulating supply is 33,096,035 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

