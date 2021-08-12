Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of LOGN stock remained flat at $$50.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 586. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.32. Logansport Financial has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.

