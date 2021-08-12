Loki (LOKI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,311.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.57 or 0.06879844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $603.22 or 0.01361308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.00372661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00134327 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $257.78 or 0.00581751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.76 or 0.00344739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006611 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.00299066 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

