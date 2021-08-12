Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NYSEARCA:CNCR) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NYSEARCA:CNCR) traded down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.61 and last traded at $28.80. 2,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 6,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.52.

