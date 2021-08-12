Lookers (LON:LOOK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 69.90 ($0.91). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 69.90 ($0.91), with a volume of 263,281 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOOK. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Lookers in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Lookers in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £272.94 million and a PE ratio of -63.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.59.

In related news, insider Duncan McPhee purchased 7,500 shares of Lookers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £5,100 ($6,663.18).

Lookers Company Profile (LON:LOOK)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

