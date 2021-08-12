Loom Network (LOOM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $26.16 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Loom Network has a market cap of $91.81 million and approximately $26.16 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0918 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00056450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.58 or 0.00888071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00112490 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.