Loopring (LRC) Market Cap Reaches $371.29 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last week, Loopring has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000639 BTC on exchanges. Loopring has a total market cap of $371.29 million and approximately $48.18 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00055360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.03 or 0.00871653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00109911 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043528 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,794,553 coins. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

