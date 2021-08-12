Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 843,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,521,929. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RIDE shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

