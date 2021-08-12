L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.17

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.17 and last traded at $94.77, with a volume of 49465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.98.

LRLCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $265.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.58.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

