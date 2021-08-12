Loser Coin (LOWB) Market Capitalization Hits $7.90 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, Loser Coin has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and $2.72 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00046335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00143553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00154274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,449.84 or 1.00202422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.77 or 0.00865124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

