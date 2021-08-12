Lossless Price Tops $0.21 (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. Lossless has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $608,179.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lossless has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00046673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00141462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00156157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,773.09 or 0.99851248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.20 or 0.00859063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

