Lotto (LOTTO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,293.00

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Lotto has a market cap of $33.60 million and approximately $3,293.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lotto has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00373480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000452 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000170 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lotto Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

