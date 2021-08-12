Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Chicago Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $68,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

Shares of LOW traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,748,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

