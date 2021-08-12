Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.3% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 571,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $110,871,000 after buying an additional 65,984 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.00. 2,748,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.54. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.