LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,760 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.33% of LPL Financial worth $143,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $146.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.22. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, cut their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.85.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

