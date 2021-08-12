LSI Industries (LYTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LSI Industries stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $195.03 million, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.90. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76.

Several research firms have commented on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

