LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 469 ($6.13). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 464 ($6.06), with a volume of 71,090 shares changing hands.

LSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £494.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 435.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

About LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

