LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.97. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

