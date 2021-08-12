Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.25. Luby’s shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 207,776 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $129.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Luby’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Luby’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Luby’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Luby’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Luby’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

