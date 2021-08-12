Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to report sales of $32.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.40 million to $32.80 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $21.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $123.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.28 million to $124.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $139.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.61 million, a PE ratio of 84.62 and a beta of 1.07. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 805.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 164,676 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.