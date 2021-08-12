Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins raised Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTMNF traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $8.95. 751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,530. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

