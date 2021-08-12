Lunyr 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,271.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Lunyr has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges. Lunyr has a total market cap of $580,457.96 and $1,271.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

