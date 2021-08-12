LUXCoin (LUX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $30,053.00

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXCoin has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $30,053.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,167.06 or 0.99850310 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00031372 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $445.87 or 0.01008004 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.68 or 0.00351942 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.57 or 0.00392405 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006688 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00070289 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004590 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,881,856 coins and its circulating supply is 11,874,623 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.