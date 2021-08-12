Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY) Shares Up 0.4%

Luxottica Group SpA (OTCMKTS:LUXTY)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.80. Approximately 2,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 14,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY)

Luxottica Group S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fashion, luxury, sports, and performance eyewear worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution, and Retail Distribution. The Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution segment engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of proprietary and designer lines of prescription frames and sunglasses.

