Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,438 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 75.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 307.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 193.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.41. 80,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,687,426. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

