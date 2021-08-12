Lympo Market Token Price Reaches $0.30 (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Lympo Market Token has a total market cap of $9.20 million and approximately $520,779.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00046622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00142659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00151860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,448.34 or 1.00086971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.10 or 0.00869403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

