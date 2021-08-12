M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Raised to Outperform at Wedbush

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.25% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.
Shares of NYSE MHO traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.67. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $74.85.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in M/I Homes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in M/I Homes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.
