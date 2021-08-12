M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Raised to Outperform at Wedbush

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE MHO traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.67. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in M/I Homes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in M/I Homes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

