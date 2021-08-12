MA Private Wealth Cuts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MA Private Wealth cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,844. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $86.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.