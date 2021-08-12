MA Private Wealth Decreases Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

MA Private Wealth lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peavine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,211,000 after acquiring an additional 254,574 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $490,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23,333.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $449,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

SHV stock remained flat at $$110.47 during trading on Thursday. 56,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,983. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

