MA Private Wealth Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MA Private Wealth decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.4% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG remained flat at $$161.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,166,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,319. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $161.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

