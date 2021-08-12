MA Private Wealth Has $2.41 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 273,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after buying an additional 32,227 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,798,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 42,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,147. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

