MA Private Wealth Has $23.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.7% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after purchasing an additional 951,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,135,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,227,000 after purchasing an additional 874,165 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,374,535 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.76.

