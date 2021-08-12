MA Private Wealth Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MA Private Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 20,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 35,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 22,042 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 25,230,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,664,102. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

