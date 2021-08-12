MA Private Wealth Sells 11,332 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

MA Private Wealth trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.6% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$53.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 22,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,215. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

