MA Private Wealth Sells 2,006 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MA Private Wealth reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.8% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.06. 726,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.78. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

