MA Private Wealth Sells 810 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MA Private Wealth reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 13.5% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after buying an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,520,000 after buying an additional 492,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,222,000 after acquiring an additional 83,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,311,000 after acquiring an additional 186,868 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $409.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,631. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $408.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

