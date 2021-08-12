MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly Sells 300 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $18,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,044,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stephen G. Daly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Stephen G. Daly sold 300 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $18,456.00.
Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.48. 207,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,800. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
