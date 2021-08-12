MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly Sells 300 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $18,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,044,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen G. Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Stephen G. Daly sold 300 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $18,456.00.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.48. 207,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,800. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.