Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of MFD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 17,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,581. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

