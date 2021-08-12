Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 180.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.09% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 27,838 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $34,523,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIC traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.35. 3,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,269. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 93.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

