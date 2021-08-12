Macy’s (M) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Macy’s (NYSE:M) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect Macy’s to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Macy’s to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of M stock opened at $19.81 on Thursday. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31.

M has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

